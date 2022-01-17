1World Price Tops $0.0807 on Major Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $3,018.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1World has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00056395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 1World

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.