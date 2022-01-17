$2.82 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report $2.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMP. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 101,294 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.61 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

