$290.10 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post sales of $290.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.50 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 908.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $726.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $167.40 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average of $175.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

