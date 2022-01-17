$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

