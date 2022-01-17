$334.60 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report $334.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.10 million and the lowest is $302.70 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.