$334.97 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post sales of $334.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.50 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

MGY opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

