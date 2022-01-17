$334.97 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce sales of $334.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $340.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

