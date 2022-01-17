$34.24 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report $34.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $140.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.24 million to $140.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

CARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.