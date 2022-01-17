$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $138.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $643.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

