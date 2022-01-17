36,100 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.27. 15,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,330. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

