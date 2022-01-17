36,711 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,711 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,450,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,346 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $520.60. 2,659,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $609.39 and a 200-day moving average of $620.20. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

