38,460 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Methanex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Methanex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $45.63. 469,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,960. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

