$395.35 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report $395.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.70 million. Stride posted sales of $376.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE LRN opened at $30.25 on Monday. Stride has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Stride by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.