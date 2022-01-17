3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279,467 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.
Shares of MMM
opened at $178.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average of $185.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.
3M Company Profile
3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.
Read More: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
KBC Group NV reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279,467 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MMM opened at $178.74 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.50 and its 200-day moving average is $185.51. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.
Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.
3M Profile
3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.
Featured Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.