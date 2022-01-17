40,000 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $180.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

