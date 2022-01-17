$420.00 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce sales of $420.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.04 million and the highest is $422.96 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $420.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of TAST opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

