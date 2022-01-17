$46.80 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $48.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $256.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

USWS stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

