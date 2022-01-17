500,000 Shares in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.97% of AltC Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,856,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,820,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALCC stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

