5,531 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.05.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,110. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.98 and its 200-day moving average is $309.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

