575,000 Shares in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.45% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

AKA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE AKA opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

