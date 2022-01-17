60,000 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

SAVE traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $40.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

