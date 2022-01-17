679,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 679,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.99% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.13.

