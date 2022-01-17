75,700 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 6.1% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,495,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019,540. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

