$77.28 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post $77.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $76.76 million. Bancorp posted sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.78 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $340.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

