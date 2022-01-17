79,849 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,849 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 2.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.70. 2,824,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $115.14 and a 1-year high of $216.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

