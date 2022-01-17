8,000 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $87,768,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock traded down $8.87 on Monday, reaching $678.87. 590,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $668.34 and a 200-day moving average of $629.12. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Truist began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.44.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

