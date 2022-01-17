82,000 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.15% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

