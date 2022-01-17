8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0021 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $659,686.53 and $1.15 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002981 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005150 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

