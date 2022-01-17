$9.91 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce $9.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.05 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

