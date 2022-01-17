A. O. Smith Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

