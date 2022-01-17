Aavegotchi Reaches Market Cap of $141.08 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $141.08 million and $28.70 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00056471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 67,100,313 coins and its circulating supply is 65,336,150 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

