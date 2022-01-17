AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,578 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $131,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 44.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 18.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,111,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.