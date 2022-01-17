AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

ABBV stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.87. 10,484,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.29%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

