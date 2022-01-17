Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

