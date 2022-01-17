Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $6,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.25. 58,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,620. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

