Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB)’s share price rose 18.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 192,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 160,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 26.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

