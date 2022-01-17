ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. ABM Industries posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.17. 488,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

