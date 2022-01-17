Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In other news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

