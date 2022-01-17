Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 0.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.63. 530,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

