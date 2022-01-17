Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Accenture worth $383,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $8.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,000. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

