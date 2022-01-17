ACENT Market Capitalization Hits $4.95 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. ACENT has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $571,045.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

