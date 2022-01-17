Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises approximately 14.2% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Acuity Brands worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,860,000 after acquiring an additional 67,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

AYI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.56. 208,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,920. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

