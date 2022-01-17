Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $154,888.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.29 or 0.07623425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00357119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00926794 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00074524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.00505202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00264464 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

