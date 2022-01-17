Adshares Price Reaches $2.35 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Adshares has a total market cap of $51.39 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00005559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00188735 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,986 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.