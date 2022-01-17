Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.30

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 97710685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.51 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £52.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.40.

Advance Energy Company Profile (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

