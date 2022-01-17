Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 299,357 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 309.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 70.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

