Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $276,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $136.88 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

