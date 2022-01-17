Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,805 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

