Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

RS opened at $166.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

