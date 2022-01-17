Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 896.5% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 195.6% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $133.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00.

